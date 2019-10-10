Models in Miami Beach Police skit speak out following controversial video

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The women at the center of the skit scandal that knocked a South Florida police officer off the force are telling their side of the story.

After their Instagram video was filmed up the steps of the Miami Beach Police Department, the ladies in lingerie flew to Los Angeles where they recently met up with a reporter from TMZ.

Laughing and eluding to the video featuring them in a little more than cuffs outside Miami Beach Police headquarters.

Lingerie models Francia James and Maddy Belle were stopped in the streets of Beverly Hills by TMZ.

“To begin with, we are innocent of charges. We are innocent, and we really love cops,” James said. “Right, Maddy?”

“Yes, we really love cops,” Belle said.

But one cop they encountered is off the job after making a cameo appearance in their fake arrest. The video went on fire on social media.

“We asked him if he can walk with us, behind us, so he walked with us,” James said.

“He was just in our video helping us,” Belle said.

The officer in the video, 11-year veteran of the force William Beeker, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

After the suspension was announced earlier this week, Miami Beach city manager Jimmy L. Morales followed up with a statement, saying in part, “He has made a mockery of the men and women of the MBPD who work hard each day to serve and protect our community and fight heinous acts such as human trafficking and other sexual crimes. We will not tolerate such behavior in our community.”

The women in the video don’t see it that way, and have this message for officer Beeker.

“I’m sorry. We had no idea this was going to happen,” Belle said.

“We don’t want any trouble,” James said. “We were just having fun, so I hope he doesn’t get in more trouble.”

Officer Beeker could lose his job over his appearance in the video.

Meanwhile, each of the models featured in the video still have the video posted on their Instagram page, each with about a million views.

