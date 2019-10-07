Miami Beach Police officer suspended after appearing in inappropriate video

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer has been relieved of duty after he appeared in uniform in a troubling video that was posted on Instagram.

Investigators were made aware of the video that officer William Beeker was posted to the social media platform, Monday night.

Miami Beach Police released a statement on the inappropriate video on Monday that read, “On Monday, October 7, the Department was made aware of a video posted to social media. Chief Richard Clements immediately launched an Internal Affairs investigation and placed Officer William Beeker in an administrative capacity while the investigation takes its course.”

Then, on Tuesday, Clements released a new statement announcing the suspension, “After further review of the circumstances surrounding these videos, I have relieved Officer William Beeker of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

An @MiamiBeachPD cop is trouble after this surfaced on @instagram, three women in lingerie being walked into #MiamiBeach PD in a fake arrest. Internal Affairs investigation launched and ofcr. “William Beeker is now working in an administrative capacity.”: PD. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/x0BGmedNbI — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 8, 2019

The video showed Beeker escorting three handcuffed women wearing lingerie to the front doors of the department’s headquarters along Washington Avenue. The women were not being arrested when the video was recorded.

In a second video posted to one of the women’s Instagram story, Beeker could be seen riding an all-terrain vehicle outside the headquarters.

After the women thank him in the video, Beeker said, “No problem. Enjoy the community I like to protect and serve. Have a good day, ladies.”

“These videos are highly offensive,” Miami Beach city manager Jimmy L. Morales said in a statement. “It is disgusting that a representative of the Miami Beach Police Department, and the City as a whole, would choose to participate in this distasteful video. He has made a mockery of the men and women of the MBPD who work hard each day to serve and protect our community and fight heinous acts such as human trafficking and other sexual crimes. We will not tolerate such behavior in our community.”

Beeker has been taken off the streets after serving the Miami Beach Police Department for 11 years.

7News has learned that Beeker is a veteran of the force, and he once worked for the New York Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.