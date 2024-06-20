WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly administering Botox injections and performing facials without a license.

Lina Gutierrez-Farfan, 48, is charged with practicing a health care profession without a license and possessing drugs with intent to sell or deliver, both third-degree felonies.

Miami-Dade Police said they initiated the investigation after receiving a tip that Gutierrez-Farfan was performing unlicensed Botox procedures.

According to the arrest report, a previous client reported paying $150 to $200 per session for injections that caused a lump on his forehead lasting about a month. Believing Gutierrez-Farfan was licensed, police said the client provided photographic evidence of his injuries and identified her via a photo.

An undercover appointment was arranged for Tuesday at the Mall of the Americas, located at 7795 W. Flagler St.

Police said that Gutierrez-Farfan quoted $350 for the Botox injections. She arrived at the mall on time, carrying a gray cooler bag from her vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson, the arrest report states.

During the arrest, officers said they found two vials suspected to contain Botox and a box labeled “Replengen with Lidocaine” inside the cooler. They also reportedly discovered a syringe and bandages in a black box.

A records check revealed that Gutierrez-Farfan is not licensed to practice any health profession in Florida. An investigator from the Florida Department of Health issued her a certificate of non-licensure at the scene.

Gutierrez-Farfan was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

