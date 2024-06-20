WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested for allegedly administering Botox injections and performing facials without a license.

Lina Gutierrez-Farfan, 48, is charged with practicing a health care profession without a license and possessing drugs with intent to sell or deliver, both third-degree felonies.

Miami-Dade Police said they initiated the investigation after receiving a tip that Gutierrez-Farfan was performing unlicensed Botox procedures.

According to the arrest report, a previous client reported paying $150 to $200 per session for injections that caused a lump on his forehead lasting about a month. Believing Gutierrez-Farfan was licensed, police said the client provided photographic evidence of his injuries and identified her via a photo.

An undercover appointment was arranged for Tuesday at the Mall of the Americas, located at 7795 W. Flagler St.

Police said that Gutierrez-Farfan quoted $350 for the Botox injections. She arrived at the mall on time, carrying a gray cooler bag from her vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson, the arrest report states.

During the arrest, officers said they found two vials suspected to contain Botox and a box labeled “Replengen with Lidocaine” inside the cooler. They also reportedly discovered a syringe and bandages in a black box.

A records check revealed that Gutierrez-Farfan is not licensed to practice any health profession in Florida. An investigator from the Florida Department of Health issued her a certificate of non-licensure at the scene.

Gutierrez-Farfan was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox