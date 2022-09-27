MIAMI (WSVN) - The streets of Miami have cleared after rain poured onto the city but advisories due to Hurricane Ian may lead to more flooding.

A tropical storm watch was issued for inland parts of Miami at 5 a.m., Tuesday.

The entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 395 are still open but Monday evening showed the streets flooded with water.

Miami is known for heavy flooding on the streets and with the hurricane slowly approaching, it may affect many South Florida neighborhoods.

The waters of the area had rough currents which led to a boat collision Monday afternoon.

As far as traffic and flooding on the streets of Miami, the calm before the storm seems to be in effect.

On Biscayne Boulevard cars traveled steadily on wet roads with no flooded streets.

