MIAMI (WSVN) - Inclement weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina, as conditions across South Florida continue to deteriorate while Hurricane Ian inches closer to the state.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which a sailboat reportedly came in contact the Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne due to the bad weather.

Four people were on board the sailboat, named In the Black, when the crash occurred, late Monday afternoon.

The occupants were able to make it to Crandon Park Marina with officials.

“I was on the boat; we’re fine,” said one of the passengers.

The boat sustained visible damage, with a lot of scrapes and dents, but it is still working.

Officials told 7News the weather is what had caused the boat to go under the bridge.

Miami-Dade Police officers were also at the marina tending to the group.

No one was injured in the crash.

The group has since detached from the dock and are back at sea.

The crash occurred during a soggy Monday across much of South Florida.

Monday night, 7News cameras captured standing water along Biscayne Boulevard in Miami as well bumper-to-bumper traffic along Interstate 95.

It was a similar story in Broward, where cameras showed a heavy downpour at the intersection of Andrews Avenue and Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Meteorologists have forecast even more severe weather on Tuesday.

