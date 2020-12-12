Miami Police to begin enforcing citywide curfew amid pandemic

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police is taking steps to make sure residents and local businesses are aware that they will begin enforcing the curfew order currently in place as a measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

7News cameras captured passers-by walking past the Wynwood Walls, Saturday afternoon. They will have to go home once the curfew goes into effect at midnight.

Miami commissioners voted Thursday in favor of aggressively enforcing the citywide curfew, which extends from midnight until 6 a.m.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said he and other officers were out on Thursday and Friday educating people and businesses about the curfew.

The enforcement comes as Florida health officials reported more than 10,400 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. More than 2,000 of those cases were reported in Miami-Dade County, with an 8.17% positivity rate.

City leaders said the curfew won’t be lifted until the positivity rate drops to 5.5% in a two-week rolling average.

Passers-by and business owners in Wynwood expressed mixed feelings about the curfew.

“I believe it’s a good idea because, I mean, that’s when a social life is basically more empowering,” said a man.

“We make a large portion of our profits on weekends and late nights,” said a business owner. “That’s what all that is culture all around you is, a late night vibe that you can come and enjoy, and these regulations are putting a hampering on that.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said business owners found operating past curfew are subject to fines and may be shut down.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.