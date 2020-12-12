FDOH reports over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,116,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,785 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,116,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,463 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 71 deaths.

There are now 255,462 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 119,429 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 72,247, and 3,797 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 57,986 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.