MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law after his actions landed him in handcuffs.

According to an arrest report, Miami Police Officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano was the subject of an ongoing internal affairs investigation when he was arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine, early Sunday morning.

Detectives said the arresting incident took place around 4:30 a.m., when Marcano was being secretly watched by investigators with the Anti-Corruption Unit. Detectives with the unit said the officer drove his marked unit to D-Dog House, a restaurant in Brickell.

The arrest report states Marcano was later seen exiting the restaurant holding a “clear plastic cup containing yellow liquid with foam (consistent with an alcoholic beer beverage)” and was seen drinking with a group of men outside.

Investigators said the officer went back inside and came out again, this time with a “glass bottle consistent with an alcoholic beverage (beer),” and continued drinking with the same men.

Shortly after, detectives said, Marcano began walking back to his marked unit and was seen “staggering and swaying as he approached the vehicle.”

The arrest report states Marcano let an unknown man get in the back seat before he hopped in the driver’s seat.

When he turned on the ignition, officers swarmed his unit before he could drive off.

According to the arrest report, those officers said Marcano’s eyes were “bloodshot, red, and [there was] the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.”

When asked to get out of his marked police vehicle, the arrest report states, Marcano “dropped the two clear plastic bags containing suspected powder cocaine behind his back.”

The arrest form further states, “The bags landed on the asphalt directly behind the defendant’s feet, as if he was attempting to conceal it from investigators.”

After a series of failed field sobriety tests, Marcano was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

In response to the arrest, Miami Police posted a statement on Twitter, Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson said Marcano has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation, adding, “The integrity of the Miami PD will not be compromised by anyone that would act in a manner that brings dishonor to our department, erodes public trust, and tarnishes the badge.”

