Miami Police chief, school superintendent set to speak out on gun-related teen deaths

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police chief and Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent are holding a news conference outside the Miami Police Department to speak about the importance of gun safety for teens Thursday.

The news conference comes after two teenage girls were accidentally shot within a week of each other.

A 17-year-old girl was killed after being shot in the head at home in the area of Southwest 20th Street and Southwest 27th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Monday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Michael McGowan, admitted to accidentally shooting the victim.

The shooting took place a week after 15-year-old Arya Gray was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex in Miami.

“This is a murder. You point a gun at somebody and the trigger pulls, that is a murder,” Gray’s uncle Sergio Rastelli said. “I want the full extended charges to the parents and the child.”

Police said Thalys Olivera, a friend of Gray’s, pulled the trigger.

The suspects in both cases are being charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.