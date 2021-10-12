COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other city officials weighed in on the expected termination of Police Chief Art Acevedo after just six months on the job.

The mayor discussed Acevedo’s suspension with intent for termination during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon.

“I think, unfortunately, you want these situations always to work out, and they obviously haven’t under the structure of government that we have,” said Suarez.

Acevedo’s short tenure was embroiled with controversy.

In a statement issued Monday evening, City Manager Art Noriega announced he had suspended Acevedo. He outlined eight reasons why the police chief was on his way out, including a loss of confidence and trust of the rank and file, as well as offending the community after saying in an eight-page memo that Miami was run by the “Cuban mafia.”

Noriega said Acevedo had also failed to report damage to his city vehicle. Pictures taken earlier this year showed the damage before administrators were aware.

Acevedo was criticized after he fired Miami Police Cmdr. Nerly Papier and her husband, Deputy Chief Ronald Papier, for covering up an accident where Nerly blew out her tires and almost hit two pedestrians along a downtown Miami street back in April.

Acevedo initially received praise after he was plucked by Suarez from Houston and brought to the Magic City, but after only a few months, some city commissioners had an axe to grind with the police chief, especially after he put out his memo, where he accused them of interference in police matters.

Commissioners also raised questions into how the chief was selected and hired.

“There has been all this controversy, and I think that for the good of the city, this had to happen,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Acevedo sent a farewell message to the police department on Monday. It reads in part, “I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your service and for your warmth and spirit. I urge you all to keep driving forward and to give the people of Miami the best service possible.”

Miami Police Assistant Chief Manny Morales will serve as interim chief while the search for a new chief begins.

“It is very unfortunate,” said Reyes.

“We can continue to belabor this and continue to drag this out,” said Suarez, “but really, [this is] for the benefit of the city, for the benefit of him and his family, for the benefit of our government functioning and not being distracted from the work that we have to do.”

Commissioners will have a final say on Acevedo. Those proceedings are expected to begin Wednesday.

As for the chief’s exit, if he is fired without cause, the city would owe him about five months’ salary, which equals roughly $130,000.

