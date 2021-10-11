MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Manager Art Noriega said he has suspended embattled Police Chief Art Acevedo “with the intent to terminate his employment.”

Noriega issued the statement concerning his decision on Monday evening.

“Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style, and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization,” Noriega wrote in his statement.

The city manager said the relationship between Acevedo and the department has deteriorated to the point that it has become “untenable and needed to be resolved promptly.”

Noriega has appointed Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales as interim chief, “as the City engages in the search for a permanent replacement.”

