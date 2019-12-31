Miami-Dade Police: man shoots neighbor in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police responded to a shooting outside of a residence in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred at 21471 SW 187th Ave., before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a man was shot by another man who happened to be his neighbor after they got into an argument.

The subject fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

