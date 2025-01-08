SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputy was taken to the hospital following a traffic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 138th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said another driver turned in front of the 35-year-old victim’s motorcycle.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing the damaged motorcycle with debris all around it and a silver Volkswagen with front-end damage.

Officials said the male deputy, an eight-year veteram, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma Center with a deputy escort.

Wednesday night, investigators said the deputy is listed in critical but stable condition, adding that he suffered several bone fractures.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.