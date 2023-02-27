COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said a new development is on track.

The Mayor and other officials said phase one of The Link at Douglas is complete.

The project involves the renovation of the Douglas Road Metrorail Station, as well as the construction of two residential towers, a supermarket, restaurants, and retail stores.

“We need to have places like this that bring amenities and improvements to our public spaces, as well as allow people to live affordably close to where they work,” said Levine Cava.

The $17 million renovation is designed to give residents more opportunities to live, work and play without worrying about traffic or parking.

