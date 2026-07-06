MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of heroes returned to South Florida following their weeklong deployment to Venezuela.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Teams 1 and 2 arrived on Sunday at Miami International Airport after helping with search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath of catastrophic twin earthquakes.

This comes as most rescue teams have returned to their countries, as hopes to find anyone alive continue to diminish 11 days after the tragedy.

The mission carried special significance for many members since they have family in Venezuela.

“It’s an honor and a privilege. Anytime we step out of Miami-Dade County and go into another community, another state, another country, it’s an absolute honor and privilege that we’ve been requested to assist,” said MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah.

Venezuelan authorities said the death toll has risen to more than 3,300 people, and over 40,000 are still missing. Now the operation shifts mainly to a recovery one.

Meanwhile, Global Empowerment Mission volunteers continue to work at their Doral headquarters, packing up more relief supplies to send to the South American country.

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