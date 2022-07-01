MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach gave a lifeguard tower a makeover that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, as Pride Month comes to an end.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber on Thursday evening joined other city leaders to unveil Miami Beach’s first Pride lifeguard tower.

The tower, located near 12th Street, now displays six vertical painted stripes to reflect the traditional rainbow flag.

