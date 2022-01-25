MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police seek the public’s help in their search for a missing girl who was last seen in the custody of her mother.

Investigators said 5-year-old Leah-Ranee Rose Lassiter was last seen on Nov. 18.

Police said her mother, Chantel Iman Dortch, has since refused to surrender the child to her biological father in contradiction to a court custody order.

Lassiter stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Mother and daughter were last seen in a black Audi A4 with the temporary Florida tag of DAG5401 that expired Sept. 21.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

