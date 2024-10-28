MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach police, in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Police Department, arrested two Tennessee fugitives linked to an armed robbery involving $1.7 million in gold and jewelry.

Milleni Garcia, 38, and Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, were taken into custody Sunday at the Grand Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue.

The suspects allegedly targeted Dubai Jewelry in Nashville, Tennessee, where they displayed firearms, threatened staff, and fled with valuable items, according to Metro Nashville police.

BREAKING: A major development tonight in last Wed's armed robbery of Dubai Jewelry on Nolensville Pk. At the request of the MNPD, Miami Beach PD just arrested these 2 on Nashville robbery charges: Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, & Milleni Garcia, 38. Jewelry, cash & wig recovered. pic.twitter.com/2QWmLDIGEZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2024

“The apprehension of these suspects demonstrates our commitment to supporting other law enforcement agencies and ensuring public safety,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones. “I commend my detectives and partners at the Metro Nashville Police Department for their hard work and resolve in bringing these violent offenders to justice.”

Garcia and Hernandez are awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

According to Metro Nashville police, a possible third accomplice is currently on the loose.

This man is the unidentified 3rd accomplice. Have any info on him? Plz call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. MNPD Violent Crimes- Robbery detectives, with assistance from Miami Beach PD, FBI & Nashville International Airport Police, are working this case. pic.twitter.com/L3iBVbZflK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2024

