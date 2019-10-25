MIA unveils app for visually impaired passengers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has unveiled a new app that aims to help visually impaired passengers.

The airport announced on Friday that they’ve installed Aira, a free mobile service, in recognition of Blindness Awareness Month.

The app helps blind or low-vision travelers receive real-time flight information, navigate through security, use self-help kiosks, identify baggage and more.

“Aira is a game changer for the blind. It makes the blind independent,” said Virginia A. Jacko, president of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “In other words, I don’t have to grab somebody’s arm with my guide dog or a blind person with a cane. They have independent mobility, and that is the desire for everyone.”

Users can connect with real professionals who can see their surroundings through their phone’s camera.

The app is free to download on iPhones and Androids.

