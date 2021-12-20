MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - To gather or not to gather? That is the question.

With Christmas just five days away, travelers at Miami International Aiport expressed a range of feelings about the current uptick in coronavirus cases.

Health experts warn the omicron variant could be the next uninvited guest at the family party.

But it’s a mixed bag when it comes to people’s concerns.

“We’re going to be together, the family all together,” said traveler Jackeline Del Palle.

Traveler Karla Sanavria said the key is to keep the get-togethers modest and observe safety protocols.

“Keeping it small, making sure everyone is vaccinated, or using our masks, just because I want to be as safe as possible,” she said.

At a busy MIA, Monday, people heading home for the holidays are also mixed on their concerns.

“We’re keeping it small this year. My stepmom has cancer. We’re keeping our family small for Christmas,” said Angie Parker, who was traveling home to Kentucky.

“I do worry about it, but I’m not that concerned,” said Matias Romero, who was traveling home to Argentina.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared her thoughts on the spread of the new variant and family gatherings.

“Everyone needs to be safe. We do not know,who has been vaccinated,” she said. “If you feel confident that you are in a safe setting, you could relax your guard a little bit, but better to be outdoors and masked.”

Doctors advise, don’t change plans just yet, but stay informed.

“If everyone is vaccinated, boosted, and you’re keeping in mind testing and masking, you’re good to go,” said Dr. G.

Dr. G said it’s important that people know their medical, vaccination and booster status, as well as that of their families.

“Where it gets tricky is households where folks aren’t vaccinated, not boosted. There could perhaps be young unvaccinated children in the household, older folks with underlying conditions,” said Dr. G.

As the new variant spreads, people are keeping a close eye on it.

“We shouldn’t all be scared forever, but we need to be safe, to make sure. If you are sick, stay away from others,” said Parker.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.