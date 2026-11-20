CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus passed through Coral Gables to help light up a Christmas tree to mark the start of the holiday season.

Accompanied by the Coral Gables Fire Department and TV host Lili Estefan, Santa and the residents of Coral Gables were on hand to light up Shops at Merrick Park for the 23rd annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

Once it was illuminated, the 50-foot tree dazzled the crowd. Attendees were also treated to a special performance by the Miami City Ballet.

Thursday’s event, in partnership with the Miami Mom Collective, was sponsored by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Tree lighting festivities across South Florida continue on Friday.

Doral will host a ceremony at Downtown Doral Park at 6 p.m., and Hollywood will hold an event at ArtsPark at Young Circle at 5 p.m.

Admission is free for both.

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