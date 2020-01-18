Memorial held for mother of 6 killed in Opa-Locka hit-and-run amid search for driver

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community came together in Opa-Locka to mourn the loss of a woman who, police said, was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Devastated loved ones filled a street near the spot where, investigators said, Deandra “DeDe” Bradley, a mother of six, was killed in Wednesday night’s hit and run.

“Everybody just loved her,” said Jannie King, Bradley’s aunt.

Mourners held purple and white balloons as they paid their respects to a woman who, they said, was taken too soon.

“I can’t even get the vision out of my head,” said Jannie King, Bradley’s aunt.

Loved ones said Bradley was fatally struck while her son watched.

“She pushed him out the way, you know, to save his life,” said King.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash took place near Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue.

Investigators said the driver never stopped, but instead sped away.

“You left a mother just laying there,” said King.

Days later, loved ones said, they’re hoping someone saw something that can help police track down Bradley’s killer.​

“​You cannot hide. God sits up high, and He looks low. You cannot hide,” said King.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

