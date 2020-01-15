Hit-and-run kills mother of 6 in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother of six has been killed following a hit-and-run in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 30th Avenue after 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the call came in as a pedestrian that had been struck.

Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said the adult female was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle that struck her left the scene.

“We would ask that someone would just stop,” Dobson told 7News. “That’s a life. That’s a sister, a daughter, a mother, a friend, someone’s loved one that they just left here on scene.”

Family members identified the woman as Deandre “DeDe” Bradley.

They said she had just left a nearby convenience store when a car struck her.

“I’m going to miss her so much,” Bradley’s aunt said, “a short life. She would take anybody in; take the shirt off her back to feed you. Oh my goodness, it’s so heartbreaking.”

Since there is a fatality, Dobson said Miami-Dade Police will now handling the investigation.

Authorities said they are looking for a white Chrysler 300 sedan.

“Have a heart. Give yourself up. You shouldn’t have left the scene,” the victim’s aunt said. “She have young babies. Think of it if it was your mom or your kids or anything like that.”

Officers shut down Northwest 135th Street in both directions for some time.

The roadway has since reopened.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

