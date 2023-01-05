FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Florida City.

The blaze ignited in the area of Northwest Eighth Court and Northwest 12th Street around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Several animals were also inside the home but their conditions are unclear.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.