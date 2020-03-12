MDC Medical Campus to close ‘immediately’ after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade College has ordered its medical campus to immediately close after a visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the college stated the visitor recently attended a non-MDC event.

MDC has also canceled all events college-wide until further notice based on recommendations from the Florida Governor. Classes at other campuses continue as regularly scheduled. (2/2) — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) March 12, 2020

MDC also announced that all events college-wide will be cancelled until further notice.

