MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at a 24-hour gym in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 24 Hour Fitness located at 19371 NW 27th Ave, after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, a man was stabbed by another person and was airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

The wounded victim was helped by off-duty police officers.

Cellphone video shared with 7News shows gym members leaving the complex as well as bloody rags near the front entrance and blood stains on the gym floor.

Police said the subject ran to a neighboring apartment complex next to the gym and has not been found.

Police briefly locked down the apartment complex as well as the gym’s parking lot as they tried to look for the subject. Both have since been reopened.

Residents of the apartment complex said the stabbing happened inside the gym near the basketball court. The person who stabbed the victim jumped over the fence from the gym into the property of the apartment complex.

“Police were inside the complex. They surrounded the whole thing. There was like a big line of cars. No one could get in or out. My wife is here and son is also here. They walk in this complex. We still don’t know the intentions of why he did that. Even if that person lives here, it’s very like uncomfortable,” said Luis Portalatin, who lives in the apartment complex.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.