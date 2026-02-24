MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family’s prayers were answered after a man was arrested on exploitation charges, after prosecutors said he posed as a doctor to take control of an elderly woman’s life and finances.

Authorities said 55-year-old Lyne Bien-Aime stole the life savings of 71-year-old Mary Bertrand as well as her house in Miami Shores.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Bien-Aime on Tuesday, who faces multiple felonies, including exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Prosecutors said that Bien-Aime stole more than $300,000 from Betrand, who lived in Miami Shores with her disabled adult daughter. The money and property were intended to secure her daughter’s future.

“In this case, the defendant knew exactly what he was doing; he was going to take advantage, and he did, of these two vulnerable adults,” said Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “And he will have to stand in court and be held accountable.”

The victim’s brother shared his joy at Aimie’s arrest.

“So glad, because my family was asked for that, prayed for that, because she deserved justice,” said Vagnre Velbrun. “He complained and said, ‘The house is not good, she can’t come back to the house.'”

Authorities alleged that Bien-Aime was an acquaintance of Bertrand through the church and took advantage of her after a major health episode left her with cognitive impairment and needing around-the-clock care.

Prosecutors said that he lied to her family, claimed that he was a doctor, and isolated her to gain access to her finances.

Bien-Aime is also accused of having Bertrand sign over power of attorney while she was in a rehabilitation facility.

“He pretended to be a family member,” said Rundle. “And of course he turned on her, he betrayed her, and he stole from her.”

Prosecutors say this false sense of trust allowed Bien-Aime to drain accounts and transfer money to her home into his name.

They added that Bertrand was kept from spending her final days in her home, instead kept her in his home until she passed away in 2022.

Vagnre said justice had finally arrived.

“Only justice has to get him what he deserves, because he’s doing a terrible thing,” he said.

A court hearing took place on Tuesday. Bien-Aime did not appear, but his attorneys showed up on his behalf and objected to his arrest.

Another hearing is set for March 9.

