HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a police-involved shooting that took place at a car dealership in Homestead.

Homestead Police said on Saturday that they took 44-year-old Arturo Morales into custody.

Investigators said the incident took place at Lorenzo Ford, located near Northeast 11th Street and U.S. 1, after the suspect attempted to rob a nearby Walgreens, Friday afternoon.

Morales faces charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and petit theft.

According to police, Morales has eight prior convictions, making this charge a felony.

The other two suspects involved were not charged and were released on the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

