HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what investigators described as an officer-involved shooting at a car dealership in Homestead that ended with two people in custody and a man in the hospital.

The Friday evening rush came with an unexpected cops-and-robbers scene and flying bullets at the Lorenzo Ford dealership, after an initial crime at a nearby drugstore, police said.

“They believe that there was some type of theft or robbery going on,” said Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales.

Something had occurred at a nearby Walgreens, which triggered the trouble. Coincidentally, police were already on the scene.

“Two detectives, while they were inside the store, they heard a commotion with some of the staff members and possibly a subject inside the store. The subject fled from the store. The detectives went behind the subject and tried to stop him,” said Morales. “Once they got here, there was some type of confrontation between the subjects and the officers. One of the detectives was forced to fire his firearm.”

One man was hit with a shot fired by a Homestead Police detective, in the service area of the dealership on Northeast 11th Street and U.S. 1.

“He is in stable condition. All the officers are fine,” said Morales.

Back at the Walgreens, detectives showed up hours later to continue working the case.

Both scenes remained active late Friday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead in the investigation. This happens whenever an officer discharges their weapon.

Two other subjects have since been detained.

