MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck is set to make a court appearance .

The suspect, 26-year-old Anderson Arisda, was arrested on Monday. He is expected to face a judge and answer to several charges, Tuesday.

According to police, they were in unmarked units when they noticed the driver of the truck driving erratically before pulling him over in the area of 900 Miami Beach Boulevard in North Miami Beach, which lead to his arrest.

They believe the actual driver of the Amazon truck left their keys in the ignition while making a delivery when it was stolen in the 1500 block of Northeast 135th Street.

7News cameras were at the scene, capturing a large police presence when officers put Arisda into a police cruiser. He was then taken to jail.

He faces grand theft, resisting an officer and unlawful possession charges.

The owners of the truck eventually showed up Monday night and took the truck away, but they drove it off.

