NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it.

The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.

The truck was spotted at Jefferson Plaza, in the area of 900 Miami Beach Boulevard, off of 163rd Street.

7News saw a large police presence and after further investigation was told the truck had been stolen in North Miami, according to North Miami Beach PD.

According to officers, the person driving the truck was apprehended.

7News asked the man being detained if he had stolen the vehicle, and he responded with colorful language but ultimately denied.

Officers told 7News the man will be taken to the Miami-Dade County jail and then they referenced, to each other, the owners of the Amazon truck might be a franchise situation.

There were some men who arrived on the scene as the truck was about to be taken out of the plaza.

They spoke to officers, filled out some paperwork, and one of the men got in the truck and drove it out.

