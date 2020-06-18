Man accused in armed robberies outside Kendall banks, police chase faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint outside of banks in Southwest Miami-Dade before leading police on a chase appeared in bond court.

Keondre Ownes stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

According to the arrest form, Ownes robbed a man outside of the Bank of America at 6901 SW 117th Ave. on Wednesday. The document states the suspect grabbed the victim and pointed a gun to his neck demanding property.

The arrest form states the victim gave the gunman around $100 in cash and several bank receipts.

Later on Wednesday, police said, Ownes robbed a woman in the parking lot of a nearby Chase branch.

The victim spoke to 7News about the frightening ordeal.

“He jumped right in front of me, and he got on top of me,” she said. “He put a gun on my neck. He told me if I don’t lose my purse ‘you’re going to be dead in less than one second.’”

Police said the suspect took off with her purse and cellphone.

Officers were able to track him by pinging the phone’s location, as he sped down the Florida Turnpike and through a rock quarry. He then tried to run but was tackled by an officer.

Ownes is being held without bond.

