Man in custody after police follow suspected armed robber in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber has been taken into custody after police followed him into a wooded area in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene of the pursuit’s end near the Florida Turnpike at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man is accused of robbing a woman in the parking lot of a Chase Bank along the 16200 block of Southwest 88th Street in the Kendall area.

“He jumped right in front of me, and he got on top of me,” the victim said. “He put a gun on my neck. He told me if I don’t lose my purse, you’re going to be dead in less than one second.”

Investigators said the man allegedly took the woman’s purse, which had personal items and her cellphone. A relative of the victim then pinged her cellphone and gave the location to officers, who then located the man’s vehicle along Krome Avenue.

Aerial footage captured a white Toyota sedan the man was driving stuck in a rock quarry off the highway near Interstate 75.

The man could then be seen walking along a dirt path talking on a cellphone when he was tackled and taken into custody by an officer.

The suspect was later identified as Keondre Ownes. He has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.