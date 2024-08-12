MIAMI (WSVN) - Students at Miami-Dade Public Schools are set to go back later this week and they’ll have a lot of healthy and delicious choices waiting for them at the cafeteria.

School officials said they want to ensure parents that the kids will be nurtured through their mind and their body.

“All of these items were vetted and approved, taste tested through over 700 by our own Miami-Dade County Public School students last school year,” said Angie Kasselakis, food nutrition officer of M-DCPS

For the start of the day, the district will be offering new and healthier options such as pan de bono.

“Which are naturally gluten-free,” Kasselakis said.

But there are other student favorites like a frittata or baked goods.

“So one of our student favorites is a super sliced pumpkin bread that we’re bringing in,” she said. “We have our ham and Swiss cheese croissant, which is similar that you’d find at your local, popular coffee house but in a whole grain product.”

For their midday lunch time, students will see brand new options at their cafeteria.

“Over here we have our non-breaded chicken, we have our seasoned beef steak and over here we have our the same beef steak but with a Korean sauce, we’re trying to add more sauces to our menu,” Kasselakis said. “By popular demand, we have our square cut pizza again.”

The best part about all of the food is not only is it nutritious, it’s also free to all the students in the district.

“We want to make sure that what they do see in their households, they can also see in their school cafeterias,” Kasselakis said.

The school district believes good grades start with a full stomach and healthy body.

“It’s very important that students eat a healthy breakfast, or healthy school breakfast and a healthy school lunch,” she said. “It helps improve their concentration, their focus. In the morning, it can give a nice boost of energy to keep them awake throughout the day. Students are less irritable.”

