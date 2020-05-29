Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases pass 54,400 as deaths eclipse 2,400

(WSVN) - There are now more than 54,400 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,413 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 54,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,212 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 17,641 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 6,975 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 5,765, and 108 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 9,982 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

