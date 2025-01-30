NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scaly visitor was spotted going for a walk in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Cellphone video captured a large crocodile on the streets of a neighborhood near Highland Oaks Park.

The reptile brought out some onlookers, as well as Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, who made sure no one got hurt.

The crocodile eventually crawled through a fence and went into a lake at the park.

