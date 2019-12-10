Krop High teacher resigns amid probe into alleged sex acts with student

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School has resigned from her post as Miami-Dade County Public Schools conducts an investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

The teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, was removed from the classrooms and halls of the school on Tuesday as investigators look into reports that have already made the rounds on campus.

“All I know is that everybody was saying that there’s cops waiting outside of her door,” said one student.

When asked what he had heard, another student replied, “That she had sex with another student.”

“I know. I think it’s just crazy, I guess,” said another student.

This isn’t the first time this kind of allegation has been raised at Krop Senior High, not even the first time this year.

Back in January, 30-year-old Diego Guzman Carranza, a biology teacher, was arrested after, police said, he was caught inside an Airbnb in Wilton Manors with a 14-year-old student.

Guzman Carranza was fired and charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 16. The next hearing in his case is set for Thursday in Broward County.

So far, the teacher at the center of this latest investigation has not been charged.

School district officials said the teacher has been with the district for five years, and she has no previous history of disciplinary action. They also said the student involved is an adult.

Tuesday evening, M-DCPS spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez-Diego issued a statement that reads, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools condemns any behavior that does not align with the core values of our school community. Upon learning of this serious allegation, the district immediately reassigned the employee and Miami-Dade Schools Police launched an investigation. Although the individual has since resigned and will be prevented from seeking future employment with this school system, Schools Police will continue their investigation.”

