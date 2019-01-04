High school teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with student

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a high school teacher accused of engaging in sexual acts with a student.

Wilton Manors Police officers were dispatched to an Airbnb rental facility where they found 30-year-old Diego Guzman Carranza with a 14-year-old girl, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, Carranza opened the door without a shirt when officers knocked.

They separated the two and interviewed the minor before submitting an application for a search warrant to be signed by a judge.

Police said Carranza teaches biology at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School, the same school the teenager attends.

He has been with the district for approximately a year and a half.

A tip from the victim’s sister brought police to the Airbnb, officials said.

WMPD also contacted Miami-Dade Schools officials and the Miami-Dade Public Safety Department so they could conduct their own investigation.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released a statement regarding the allegations:

“The allegations against this employee are despicable. The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner. The process to terminate his employment is already underway.”

In court, a judge ordered Carranza to stay away from minors and the high school.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation. The judge set his bond at $50,000.

