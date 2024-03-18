MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has died after being struck by a car around 6:52 a.m. in Miami Gardens, Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police Department were at the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest 47th Avenue where a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road.

According to officials, a group of juveniles exited a school bus and crossed the street together. As they approached the middle of the road, some of the young students stopped while the male juvenile ran before getting struck by a car.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, Miami Gardens Police said.

The driver reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. A public information officer stated that the students did not cross a proper crosswalk. They crossed in the middle of the intersection while it was still dark outside.

As of now, the driver is not being charged.

“To the parents: talk to your kids. Let them know to not cross the middle of the street, cross where there is light. Please talk to your kids,” stated officials.

