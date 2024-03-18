COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision near Cooper City High School left a student injured after they were struck while riding a scooter.

The accident, which occurred on 9471 Sterling Road, prompted an immediate response from Cooper City Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

7Skyforce was over the scene capturing a significant amount of blood on the road, alongside scattered notebooks.

A red vehicle, visible at the scene, sustained considerable front-end damage with a dented hood and a broken front window.

Broward County Public Schools said the child who was struck is an 11th grader at Cooper City High School.

As a result of this incident, Sterling Road is shut down in both directions in the area.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

