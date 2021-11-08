MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Miami Gardens sustained considerable damage after, police said, the homeowner made a mistake behind the wheel.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the crash took place in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 202nd Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the owner of the home was parked in the carport when she hit the gas instead of the brake pedal, sending her SUV into the house.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.