SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A foreign gang member was caught and arrested in South Florida.

Police arrested a man after, they said, stole more than a thousand dollars of merchandise at the Dolphin Mall, Friday night.

Police said Abraham Mavo-Bracho stole the merchandise from the Nike store.

When police tried to arrest Mavo-Bracho, he assaulted an officer as he resisted arrest.

He was later charged with grand theft, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Officers said he has a tattoo showing his affiliation with a gang in Venezuela and is a fugitive wanted in Chicago.

Mavo-Bracho was awaiting an immigration trial but cut off his ankle monitor and fled to South Florida.

