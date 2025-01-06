SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade family said their beloved French bulldog was stolen in just seconds after a strange car pulled up to their driveway. Now they’re asking the community to help bring her back home.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Jennifer Perez said her precious Lola is special.

“She is super friendly, she’s a snuggle bunny, She’s just an all-around great dog,” she said.

But just days after the new year, Perez and her family are heartbroken

“Sad, but I’m cautiously optimistic. Just nervous, too, that I hope we’re not too late,” said Perez as she fought back tears.

Perez said Lola was taken on Thursday. She said her husband took the Frenchie and their other dogs outside before bedtime.

“Here, as you can see, it was open. We live on a dirt road, it’s pretty isolated, a lot of acreage, and he had realized that he hadn’t put the garbage bins out,” she said. “By the time he went for the second bin and came back, he noticed a black sedan sitting in front of our house.”

Perez said the black sedan was driving slowly near her home, located on Southwest 120th Avenue and 240th Street.

She said her husband found it strange.

“So he came over to, you know, figure out what was going on. He approached the car, and the car took off,” she said, “and it wasn’t until after the car pulled away that we realized that they had taken Lola.”

Days later, there are still no signs of Lola.

The Perez family took in the Frenchie nearly five months ago, when they found her nearly starving.

“We didn’t really plan to keep her, but we fell in love with her, and we just kind of decided that if we weren’t able to find her owner, we would keep her,” said Perez.

Now they just want their furry loved one back home

“If you would have seen the condition that he was in when we rescued her, you would realize that there is a big problem, not just in Miami but throughout the nation, with French bulldogs being used for breeding,” said Perez. “I honestly didn’t expect to get this attached to her, but we are, and my biggest concern is that with everything she’s been through, she’s scared, she doesn’t understand what’s happening. She just keeps being taken from home to home or dumped, and we just want to give her a good life.”

There is a reward for Lola’s safe return. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423.

