Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach mayors announce beach closures, shortened business hours

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach have announced they will be enforcing beach closures and restrictions to business hours of operation as part of a strategy to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a news conference in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber went over the measures in detail.

As far as spring break festivities go, Gelber did not mince words.

“We can’t become a Petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” he said. “The party is over.”

“We have to take bold yet responsible measures to limit large gatherings,” said Trantalis.

Gelber said Miami Beach will be closing its beach from Fifth to 15th streets, and beginning Monday, Lummus Park will be closed.

The city will also be shutting down parking garages and surface lots, except for residents and access cardholders.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city will be closing the dry sand portion of its public beach from Harbor Drive to north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

“Closing our beaches decreases the amount of public safety resources needed to interact with the high-density spring break population, which reduces exposure to our police and first responders so they can continue to carry out their important life-saving duties should the situation become more widespread,” said Trantalis.

Trantalis also confirmed the city will now require all bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. and will be required to operate at no more than 50 percent of their allowed capacity.

Gelber, meanwhile, said Miami Beach is taking a similar measure, with the additional step of a curfew in the entertainment district.

“All non-essential retail in our city will be required to close by 10 p.m., and curfew will be at 11 p.m. in the entertainment district,” he said. “We don’t want our streets to become a place to party, a place to gather, a place to create a venue organically. We’ve got to end now.”

Both mayors also announced strict occupancy requirements for bars and restaurants.

“All public gatherings of more than 250 will be prohibited, with the exception of retail establishments, grocery stores, Broward County government, the Broward County School District, the North Broward Hospital District and agencies of the state and federal government,” said Trantalis.

“We’re going to urge them all to follow the 50% occupancy suggestion,” said Gelber. “It will be a criminal offense, by the way, to disobey this.”

MIami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said these restrictions can be enforced for seven days. He said the city plans to revisit them on Wednesday.

