Health Dept confirms 39 cases of COVID-19; 16 in Broward & 5 in Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Health has announced 39 new cases of the coronavirus in Florida, including 16 cases from Broward County and 5 in Miami-Dade County.

Here is the breakdown of the 16 new Broward cases:

74-year old male

48-year old female. This is a travel related case.

19-year old female. This is a travel related case.

19-year old female. This is a travel related case.

65-year old male

20-year old female. This is a travel related case.

52-year old female

63-year old female

19-year old female. This is a travel related case.

30-year old male

60-year old male

20-year old female

19-year old female

66-year old male

83-year old male

20-year old female. This is a travel related case.

Here is the breakdown of the 5 new Miami-Dade case:

A 28-year old male

A 58-year old. This is a travel related case.

A 25-year old female. This is a travel related case.

A 62-year old male

A 42-year old male

The Florida Department of Health also announced that a 17-year-old male from Cuba tested positive in Hillsborough County. Three of the 39 new cases statewide are related to domestic travel (in Hillsborough and Pasco counties).

On Saturday Governor DeSantis confirmed that were was evidence of “community spread” in Broward. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

Total cases in Miami-Dade stand at 13 and 36 in Broward County.

