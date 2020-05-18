Flanigan’s begins reopening dining rooms

(WSVN) - Flanigan’s is offering dine-in at all but two South Florida locations.

The restaurant announced on social media that their dining rooms reopened, Monday.

All our locations, excluding Coconut Grove and Hialeah, are now open for dine-in. All our locations continue to offer Curbside ToGo. Our Coconut Grove and Hialeah location will open for dine-in on Wednesday, May 27.

For more information visit https://t.co/uf8CjZcDCM pic.twitter.com/Wy9OpMtkyY — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) May 18, 2020

However, Hialeah and Coconut Grove locations will have to wait until May 27.

Flanigan’s is adding extra safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Customers waiting to be seated are encouraged to do so inside their vehicles until they get a text notification that their table is ready.

At all locations, customers must wear masks to enter. They can be removed once seated.

Customers will also be given single-use condiments and disposable menus.

