MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a fire that erupted inside a church in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze at the Iglesias de Dios, located along 15th Avenue and Northwest 29th Street, early Monday morning.

Video provided by firefighters showed smoke billowing from the roof of the two-story house of worship

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Church officials and congregants said they are not sure how the fire started.

“The fire department hasn’t told us yet what’s going on, how it happened or why,” said Bishop Carlos Betancourt, the church’s zone supervisor. “We’re just waiting right now. My guess is that it was probably an accident of some kind.”

“Pray for us. That’s the best thing, better than money and everything else,” said churchgoer Reynaldo Martinez.

The blaze damaged the pastor’s office and storage rooms inside the church.

Officials said there were no occupants inside at the time the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

