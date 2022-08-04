MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is grieving the tragic loss of their 17-year-old son, who was shot and killed outside his home.

“I just want justice for my baby boy,” said Orlando Hernandez, the victim’s father.

Hernandez is fighting through the pain Wednesday and is heartbroken after losing his 17-year-old son in a shooting the night before.

​”That’s my baby boy,” said Hernandez. “We’re not supposed to be burying our kids. Our kids are supposed to be burying us.”

Isaiah Hernandez played football at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

His father told 7News he was a great son with a big heart.

“My son was a good boy, the best thing I had in life,” said Hernandez.

Isaiah was shot and killed outside his home along Northwest Sixth Street, near 30th Place, around 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

His father said he heard five gunshots and then a scream.

“I came outside, my son on the floor, gushing with his last breath– was his life, and you as a parent can’t do nothing but try to save him, and you don’t succeed,” said Hernandez.

It was a tragic and horrifying moment and his loved ones are still trying to process.

“I tried to give him CPR, and when you can’t do anything for your son it hurts,” said Hernandez.

Investigators have been working to figure who killed Isaiah and why.

“We have been able to speak to witnesses, but we have two people upstairs in our homicide office that we’re interrogating,” said Miami Police spokesperson Officer Kenia Fallat.

As police work on finding the people responsible, the heartbroken father has an emotional message for parents.

“Keep their kids next to them as tight as you can, because you don’t know when they’re going to come back through that door. It can be a moment at the corner of your house or two blocks down your house,” said Hernandez. “You never know how much you’re going to miss that person when they’re gone.”

The family of Isaiah plans on holding a candle light vigil in his honor Thursday.

If you have any information on the shooter, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.