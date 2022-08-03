FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens are in recovery after being shot minutes apart in two South Florida cities.

The first victim was shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Police told 7News, it happened just before 8 p.m on Tuesday when officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, had a least one gunshot wound.

7news cameras rolled when the teen arrived at Broward Health Medical Center, and appeared to be conscious with blood stained bandages to his face.

Details as to what lead up to the shooting are still unclear as investigators work to identify the shooter.

Meanwhile, just miles away in Miami, fire rescue responded to the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Street where another teen also came under fire.

“Response to a male patient with a gunshot, 3071 NW Sixth Street, 16 year old male with a gunshot,” said an operator on Broadcastify.

A neighbor recounted the moment she heard nearly a dozen shots ring out.

“I was here, I went inside when I heard 11 shots, tot, tot, tot ,” said the neighbor. “I run inside of the house, and the back, I was afraid.”

A small crowd gathered soon after outside of Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, where staff worked to save the teen’s life. One woman told 7News it was her 16-year old nephew who was shot.

Back in the neighborhood on Northwest Sixth Street, many are still trying to make sense of it all.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years, it’s never happened, never, it’s my first time,” the neighbor said. “All of the neighbors that live here say the same.”

The 17-year old young man who was shot in Fort Lauderdale is expected to make a full recovery.

As for the 16-year old shot in Miami, he remains in critical condition.

No arrest have been made.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.