Family pleads for help in finding Miami drive-by shooter

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family has made a painful plea to track down the gunman who took their loved one’s life in Miami.

Family members of 31-year-old Anthony Hill met at the Miami Police Department Headquarter on Tuesday, desperate to find the person responsible for gunning him down while he rode his bike in Overtown.

“I want justice for my son. He took a part of me away from me. He didn’t bother nobody. Just come forward, so I could be able to rest,” Hill’s mother cried, pleading for help. “For my grandson too. You took his daddy away.”

“A loved one dead, murdered in the street,” one of Hill’s relatives said. “No answers. No understanding why this happened.”

On Aug. 3, Police said Hill was headed to work near Northwest 13th Street and Second Avenue when a black Nissan Altima pulled up and started shooting, hitting Hill multiple times. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“He just enjoyed life,” another relative said. “He was happy, he was outgoing. He just loved life.”

Police have not made any arrests. They’re hoping, along with Hill’s family, someone will do the right thing and come forward.

“Please we need closure. We need it. It’s not right,” another relative said. “It’s not right.”

“If they want to remain anonymous, go through Crime Stoppers. There’s a lot that we can work with when that happens. The important part is to please get that information to us. Without it, we’re not doing much with it.”

Detectives said they know there was someone out there that day that saw something that could help them.

If you saw something and have any information regarding the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.